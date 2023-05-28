M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 137,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

