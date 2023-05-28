M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,166. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

