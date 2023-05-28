M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,913. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

