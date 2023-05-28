M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,278. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $193.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

