M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.17. 162,061,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,176,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

