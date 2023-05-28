M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 13,645,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,339,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

