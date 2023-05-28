MARBLEX Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $57.15 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,324,358 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 54,324,358.15498529 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.04899391 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,418,273.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 54,324,358.15498529 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.04899391 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,418,273.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io."

