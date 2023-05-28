Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

