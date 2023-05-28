Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

