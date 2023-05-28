Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.10% of Masimo worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.49. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

