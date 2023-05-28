Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $348,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

MA stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.37. 2,691,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

