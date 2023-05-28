Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27.
MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
