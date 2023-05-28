Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Meiji Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Meiji has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.30.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

