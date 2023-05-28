Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of Melexis stock remained flat at $73.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Melexis has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $73.20.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

