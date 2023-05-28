MetisDAO Price Hits $21.78 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.78 or 0.00079957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $97.13 million and $1.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,230.32 or 0.99958094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.64285534 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,273,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.