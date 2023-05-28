MetisDAO Price Tops $21.82 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $97.28 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.82 or 0.00079081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,578.25 or 0.99968747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.64285534 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,273,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

