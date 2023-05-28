Michael Tobin Buys 2,769 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,971.56 ($11,158.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,014.93).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,873.13).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,975.12).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,950.25).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £23,326.80 ($29,013.43).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £4,880.40 ($6,070.15).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin bought 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £9,776.80 ($12,160.20).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 310 ($3.86) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 307 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,469 ($18.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 442.63. The stock has a market cap of £50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,750.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

