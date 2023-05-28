Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of MRTX opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

