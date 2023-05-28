Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

