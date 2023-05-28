Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE MBLY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.