Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Modiv Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.83 on Friday. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

