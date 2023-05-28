Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MDLZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.13. 7,429,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

