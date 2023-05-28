Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR opened at $520.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.12 and a 200-day moving average of $433.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.