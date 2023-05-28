Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 450,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $537.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $549.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.78. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

