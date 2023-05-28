Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $381,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $461.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $465.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

