Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 268 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pentair by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pentair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

