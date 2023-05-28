NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.0 days.
NagaCorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.65. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,892. NagaCorp has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.80.
About NagaCorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NagaCorp (NGCRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.