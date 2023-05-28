NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.0 days.

NagaCorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.65. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,892. NagaCorp has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.80.

About NagaCorp

(Get Rating)

NagaCorp Ltd. an investment holding company, which manages and operates a hotel and entertainment complex. The firm operates through the Casino Operations; and Hotel & Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations segment deals with all gaming activities. The Hotel and Entertainment Operations segment engages in the operations of leisure, hotel, and entertainment activities.

Further Reading

