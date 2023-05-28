Nano Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $95.16 million and approximately $483,825.12 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00331058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00561443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00422493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.