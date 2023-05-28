National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Cut to $54.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

