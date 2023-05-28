National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Creative Planning lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 340,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

