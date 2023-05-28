NBT Bank N A NY Buys 525 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

