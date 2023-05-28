NBT Bank N A NY Buys Shares of 930 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

