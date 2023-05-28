NBT Bank N A NY Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

