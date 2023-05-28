NBT Bank N A NY Sells 108 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

