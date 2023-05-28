NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

