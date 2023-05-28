Neblio Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,451.93 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $75,451.93 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,679,141 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

