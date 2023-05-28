Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

