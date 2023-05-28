Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

NFLX traded up $19.88 on Friday, reaching $378.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,360,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $323.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $383.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

