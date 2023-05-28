New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.13.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

