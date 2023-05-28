Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $29.85 on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.