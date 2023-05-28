NiSource Inc. (NIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %
NIMC stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $96.63 and a one year high of $121.81.
Insider Transactions at NiSource
In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NIMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.