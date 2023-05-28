NiSource Inc. (NIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %

NIMC stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $96.63 and a one year high of $121.81.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,146,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.