Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Northland Power Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$27.20 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3218391 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
