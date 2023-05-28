Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NPIFF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

