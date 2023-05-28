Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$36.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock opened at C$29.76 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$27.20 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3218391 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

