Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.
Nutanix Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
