Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

