Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JSD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
