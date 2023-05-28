NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $440.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.51. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

