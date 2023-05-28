NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $460.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.51. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

