O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.67.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
