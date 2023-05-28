Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,884 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 4.60% of Old Second Bancorp worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 107,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,670. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $546.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.