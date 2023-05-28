OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $240,581.33

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $240,581.33 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

